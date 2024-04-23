Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif is set to visit the Guangzhou Exhibition during his private trip to China, the sources familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

Junaid Safdar, the grandson of Nawaz Sharif would accompany him during his visit.

Nawaz Sharif, the sources said, would also undergo a medical check-up during his stay.

Earlier speculations about Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s accompanying Sharif were dismissed by the Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who clarified that Dar has no plans to travel to China this week.

The spokesperson emphasized that any official announcements regarding the Foreign Minister’s international engagements will be made in due course.