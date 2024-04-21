NBF striving to promote book reading

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The National Book Foundation (NBF) has started a series of innovative schemes in Sargodha division including an online book shop to promote book reading.

An official of NBF from Sargodha district, Zahoor Ahmed Qureshi, told APP on Sunday that book reading once used to be a favourite pastime, adding that people took great pleasure in reading and discussing books. Unfortunately, this golden tradition is now declining gradually, he said.

To address this issue, the NBF has launched a series of innovative projects including the formation of book clubs, special learning materials for slow learners, prisoners' free mind book clubs, senior citizen book clubs, travellers' book clubs (Books on Wheels), flying book clubs and hospital book clubs, he added.

He said that the foundation had also published many editions of favorite books for readers due to their demand in the market, adding that the sale of books had started at various cities in Sargodha division and an NBF online book shop.

Members of the readers club and registered members of NBF are enjoying handsome discounts on the books, he added.