Open Menu

NCHR Launches Report About Women's Shelter Homes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 12:20 AM

NCHR launches report about women's shelter homes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and UN Women Monday launched a report "More than Shelters, Needs Assessment of Dar ul Amans & Shelters in Pakistan".

The report is based on extensive on-site research, comprehensive inspections, and in-depth interviews with residents

of the shelter homes. It focused on identifying gaps in policies, implementation, and budgets, providing actionable recommendations for strengthening these essential services.

The report pointed out that the lack of specific facilities like visitors' rooms, separate counselling rooms, or libraries in certain shelter homes. internet facilities and Psychologists were also not available at shelter homes.

In addition to that, there was no systematic complaint-handling mechanism or rehabilitation programme in the shelter homes, and vocational training was widely felt to be outdated. These facilities were generally not fully equipped to meet the

needs of residents' children. Besides that, the positions of medical officer, psychologist, assistant, and computer

operator were vacant in four shelter homes.

The report makes numerous legislative and policy recommendations. It suggests revised SoPs for all shelters, based

on the specific provincial context/requirements and strong monitoring.

APP/ffr

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet United Nations Women All

Recent Stories

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

58 minutes ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

58 minutes ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

59 minutes ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

58 minutes ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

58 minutes ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

58 minutes ago
AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

58 minutes ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

58 minutes ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

1 hour ago
 Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Gove ..

Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Governor Punjab

1 hour ago
 Enertech Water secures largest financial facility ..

Enertech Water secures largest financial facility for public-private partnership ..

1 hour ago
 ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming gene ..

ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming general elections

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan