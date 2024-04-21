Open Menu

NDF Condemns Suicide Case Of Disabled Employee In Matiari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM

NDF condemns suicide case of disabled employee in Matiari

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) President NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Abid Lashari has deplored the incident of a disabled employee of College education Matiari, Khadija Nusrat Memon suicide, committed on mal-attitude of college administration.

In a statement Abid Lashari said that It is tragic and should be investigated transparently.

He added that non-disabled employees tend to have very strict attitudes towards disabled people, have misunderstanding that disabled employees are unable to work.

Meanwhile disabled people can perform their work in a slightly different manner according to their disability and they have to be given a conducive environment so that they can perform their work easily.

The case of Khadija Memon should be investigated in a transparent and fair manner and the accused should be truly punished so that such painful incidents can be avoided in the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Suicide Nawabshah Matiari Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

13 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

14 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

13 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

13 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

13 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

14 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

14 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

14 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

14 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan