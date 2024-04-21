NDF Condemns Suicide Case Of Disabled Employee In Matiari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) President NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Abid Lashari has deplored the incident of a disabled employee of College education Matiari, Khadija Nusrat Memon suicide, committed on mal-attitude of college administration.
In a statement Abid Lashari said that It is tragic and should be investigated transparently.
He added that non-disabled employees tend to have very strict attitudes towards disabled people, have misunderstanding that disabled employees are unable to work.
Meanwhile disabled people can perform their work in a slightly different manner according to their disability and they have to be given a conducive environment so that they can perform their work easily.
The case of Khadija Memon should be investigated in a transparent and fair manner and the accused should be truly punished so that such painful incidents can be avoided in the future.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FBISE Rawalpindi finalizes foolproof arrangements for Intermediate first annual exams 20242 minutes ago
-
63 persons killed, 78 injured due to torrential rains in KP: PDMA12 minutes ago
-
12 mill workers injured in boiler blast12 minutes ago
-
18 held with contraband12 minutes ago
-
Polling for by-elections in four KP constituencies continue22 minutes ago
-
Ghazal singer Iqbal Bano remembered on death anniversary2 hours ago
-
Former test cricketer Qasim Umar visits PTV Karachi centre2 hours ago
-
Two customs officials among 3 martyred in firing incident3 hours ago
-
Polling for NA-8, PK-22 in Bajaur by- election started3 hours ago
-
By-Polls: Polling process in PP 290 commenced amid tight security arrangements3 hours ago
-
Polling process for by-election on NA-44 starts3 hours ago
-
29th Aalmi Mushaira held12 hours ago