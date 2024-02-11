Negative Perceptions About Circular Debt, Tariff Rationalization Plans Dispelled
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Petroleum Division (PD) on Sunday dispelled the negative perception being created regarding the Circular Debt (CD) reduction and tariff rationalization plans (in the oil and gas sector).
"There have been productive deliberations with IMF (International Monetary Fund) after which additional information has been shared. Further progress on these plans is expected in the coming week," the PD posted on X.
