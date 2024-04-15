New laurels for PU in QS subject ranking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) QS ranking is considered as one of the most reliable ranking in academic circles around the globe. QS Team has recently analysed the reputation and research output of almost 5,000 higher education institutions to rank 1,561 across 5 broad subject and 55 narrow subject areas.

University of the Punjab has been ranked in total 19 subjects. This is the first time that so many subjects taught at University of the Punjab have been ranked by the QS ranking, according to PU spokesman here Monday.

Library and Information Management has been ranked in the range of 50-70 in the world. It is for the first time that any subject taught at University of the Punjab has been ranked in this range.

Other subjects ranked are: Petroleum Engineering (101-150), Languages (251-300), Linguistics (301-320), Mathematics (301-350), Pharmacy (301-350), Agriculture & Forestry (351-400), Physics & Astronomy (351-400), Engineering & Technology (392), Chemical Engineering (401-430), Chemistry (401-450), business and Management Studies (401-450), Economics and econometrics (401-450), Natural Sciences (451-500), Computer Science & Information Systems (451-500), Environmental Sciences (451-500), Social Sciences & Management (501-550), Biological Sciences (501-550), Medicine (551-600).

The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has congratulated faculty members, students and staff for this phenomenal increase in University of the Punjab ranking. He said that satisfaction of renowned academics and employers, continuous increase in Scopus indexed research publications, citations and H-index have contributed in this success. Vice Chancellor said that improvement in faculty student ratio, increase in international faculty and international students, increase in co-authored papers with international academics and research focused on Pakistan socioeconomic issues may further enhance University of the Punjab ranking in coming years.

Vice Chancellor also appreciated the efforts done by University ranking committee comprising of young Professors under the convenorship of its chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Usman Awan.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Usman Awan has expressed confidence that in coming years if newly elected government provide significant funds to the University of the Punjab, this University has capability to lead Pakistani Universities in global higher education landscape.