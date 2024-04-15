New Laurels For PU In QS Subject Ranking
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 10:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) QS ranking is considered as one of the most reliable ranking in academic circles around the globe. QS Team has recently analysed the reputation and research output of almost 5,000 higher education institutions to rank 1,561 across 5 broad subject and 55 narrow subject areas.
University of the Punjab has been ranked in total 19 subjects. This is the first time that so many subjects taught at University of the Punjab have been ranked by the QS ranking, according to PU spokesman here Monday.
Library and Information Management has been ranked in the range of 50-70 in the world. It is for the first time that any subject taught at University of the Punjab has been ranked in this range.
Other subjects ranked are: Petroleum Engineering (101-150), Languages (251-300), Linguistics (301-320), Mathematics (301-350), Pharmacy (301-350), Agriculture & Forestry (351-400), Physics & Astronomy (351-400), Engineering & Technology (392), Chemical Engineering (401-430), Chemistry (401-450), business and Management Studies (401-450), Economics and econometrics (401-450), Natural Sciences (451-500), Computer Science & Information Systems (451-500), Environmental Sciences (451-500), Social Sciences & Management (501-550), Biological Sciences (501-550), Medicine (551-600).
The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has congratulated faculty members, students and staff for this phenomenal increase in University of the Punjab ranking. He said that satisfaction of renowned academics and employers, continuous increase in Scopus indexed research publications, citations and H-index have contributed in this success. Vice Chancellor said that improvement in faculty student ratio, increase in international faculty and international students, increase in co-authored papers with international academics and research focused on Pakistan socioeconomic issues may further enhance University of the Punjab ranking in coming years.
Vice Chancellor also appreciated the efforts done by University ranking committee comprising of young Professors under the convenorship of its chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Usman Awan.
Prof. Dr Muhammad Usman Awan has expressed confidence that in coming years if newly elected government provide significant funds to the University of the Punjab, this University has capability to lead Pakistani Universities in global higher education landscape.
Recent Stories
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man’s body found from well45 seconds ago
-
DC inspects rain drains of Sirki Road Quetta50 seconds ago
-
10 injured in accident, robbery55 seconds ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide facilities to those affected by recent rains: MPA Samad11 minutes ago
-
Opposition unable to lead protest movement against government: Gabol21 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri leader denounces Indian Rail Project as "Environmental Disaster"21 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews security plan of passengers on national highways21 minutes ago
-
DC visits HM Khawaja library21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for effective measures to prevent overpricing, ensure quality21 minutes ago
-
Farmers decry government's wheat buying from traders31 minutes ago
-
Opposition welcomes int’l investors’ delegation, demands equal distribution of dividends to loca ..31 minutes ago
-
Governor for taking bold decision to develop universities of Balochistan31 minutes ago