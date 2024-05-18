New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

(@Abdulla99267510)

Muzz offers a chaperone mode, allowing you to share chat transcripts with a trusted family member for added peace of mind.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) So you’re single, Muslim, and looking for love? You’re probably familiar with the traditional rishta culture in Pakistan that’s been around for generations.

But what if there was a way to find love on your own terms, while still respecting your heritage? That’s where Muzz comes in.

Traditional rishta culture, while cherished by many, can sometimes feel restrictive. Family involvement is key, which is wonderful for honoring tradition and our religious values. But it can also lead to a situation where singles themselves have little say in who they meet.

Let’s be honest, the rishta process often focuses on appearances and financial stability. A woman might be judged primarily on her looks and family background, while a man’s career and earning potential take center-stage. But what about shared values, interests, and that all-important spark?

Muzz is shaking things up with their latest TVC and the hashtag #MeriBhiSunLo. This campaign puts the power back in the hands of the singles being introduced to families. By showcasing their personalities and aspirations, Muzz allows genuine connections to blossom – based on more than just appearances or family ties.

They understand the importance of Islamic values in Pakistani marriages and have focused on incorporating features that promote respect and propriety throughout the process.

For instance, Muzz offers a chaperone mode, allowing you to share chat transcripts with a trusted family member for added peace of mind. Their photo-blurring option empowers you to protect your haya by controlling whether your profile picture is visible.

Finally, Muzz recognizes the importance of family involvement. The voice and video call features allow families to connect directly, fostering transparency and trust throughout the rishta journey.

Muzz is more than just a marriage app – it’s a movement.

It’s about giving Pakistani singles the platform to take charge of their rishta journey. With Muzz, you can connect with potential partners who share your values and aspirations, all while staying true to your cultural background.