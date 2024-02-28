Newly-elected KP members take oath today

(@Abdulla99267510)

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2024) The swearing-in ceremony for newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was marked by significant delays on Wednesday (today).

Despite initial anticipation, the proceedings were marred by severe disorder, reflecting challenges in maintaining decorum.

A total of 115 newly elected members are expected to take the oath during today's session.