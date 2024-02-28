Newly-elected KP Members Take Oath Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Scheduled to commence at 11 a.m., the inaugural session of the Assembly faced an approximate two-hour delay, starting around 1 p.m.
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2024) The swearing-in ceremony for newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was marked by significant delays on Wednesday (today).
Scheduled to commence at 11 a.m.
, the inaugural session of the Assembly faced an approximate two-hour delay, starting around 1 p.m.
Despite initial anticipation, the proceedings were marred by severe disorder, reflecting challenges in maintaining decorum.
A total of 115 newly elected members are expected to take the oath during today's session.
Recent Stories
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Estate Office allots 46 govt accommodations in two year25 seconds ago
-
Prosthetics center in Hadramout provides medical services to 411 beneficiaries in January10 minutes ago
-
Student killed in accident10 minutes ago
-
Committee formed for persuading political parties to vote for Zardari20 minutes ago
-
EPI called upon parents to cooperate with Polio teams, ensure administration of drops to every child ..20 minutes ago
-
India can’t suppress Kashmiris’ just struggle by banning pro-freedom parties: APHC20 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyred police constable offered30 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 31 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests 1230 minutes ago
-
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC31 minutes ago
-
Cardiac diseases in youth increasing like epidemic, warn experts50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy participates in France International Agricultural Show1 hour ago
-
Gang busted; 5 thieves arrested in Tank1 hour ago