Newly Elected MNAs Take Oath Amid Ruks In National Assembly

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 29, 2024 | 12:18 PM

Among those swearing in were prominent figures from major parties like the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F). Notable personalities including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman affirmed their membership in the lower house.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) The 16th National Assembly commenced its session on Wednesday as elected lawmakers from the February 8 general elections took their oaths administered by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

During the registration process, SIC members chanted "qaidi number 804," referencing Imran Khan's detainment in Adiala jail since August 2023.

In response, PML-N representatives retorted with "ghari chor" (watch thief) slogans.

The session commenced with disruption as PTI-backed lawmakers, affiliated with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), encircled the speaker's podium, intending to protest alleged election irregularities. Despite initial unrest, all members eventually took the oath following the speaker's intervention.

The PTI-SIC legislators requested to speak on a point of order, which was deferred until after they signed the member register. Consequently, the NA secretary was tasked with sequentially summoning lawmakers for registration.

