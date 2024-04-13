Newly Elected Senators From Sindh Meets Faryal Talpur
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2024 | 10:18 PM
The newly elected senators from Sindh met with the central president of Pakistan People's Party Ladies Wing, MPA Faryal Talpur at New Dero House on Saturday
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The newly elected senators from Sindh met with the central president of Pakistan People's Party Ladies Wing, MPA Faryal Talpur at New Dero House on Saturday.
Senator Kazim Shah, Senator Aslam Abaro, Senator Ponjho Bheil, Senator Zamir Ghamro, Senator Sarmad Ali, Senator Ashraf Jatoi and Senator Dost Ali Jessar were among the guests who met with Faryal Talpur and offered Eid greetings.
Senator Kazim Shah, Senator Aslam Abaro, Senator Ponjo Bheil, Senator Zameer Ghamro, Senator Sarmad Ali, Senator Ashraf Jatoi and Senator Dost Ali Jessar were among the guests who met with Faryal Talpur and offered Eid greetings. Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh President MPA Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, MPA Sohail Anwar Syal, PPP District President Khurshid Ahmed Junejo and Ex- MNA Mehreen Bhutto were also present on this occasion.
