NHA Restores Most Roads Across The Country After Heavy Rains
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 01:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The National Highways Authority (NHA) has managed to reopen most of its road network for traffic across the country after recent heavy rains and floods.
Under the guidance of Chairman Arshad Majeed Mohmand, the NHA worked hard to repair and clear the roads affected by the severe weather, NHA public relations officer said while talking to APP on Saturday.
He said that the teams have been working around the clock to restore access to key routes. This included clearing debris from landslides on the Karakoram Highway with the help of the Pakistan Army.
The NHA authorities planned to reopen the highway soon. In Gilgit-Baltistan, snow removal was underway on the Geeti Das to Zero Point road in Chilas, while other roads in the region have already been open for traffic, he added.
He further said that most highways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are operational again, although the road from Kaghan to Gaitidas remained closed due to heavy snowfall.
The NHA will begin snow clearance on that route when the weather will improve.
In Balochistan, roads are open to traffic in both the northern and southern parts of the region. The NHA has set up control rooms in its regional offices to monitor local weather and road conditions. The staff at these control rooms provide regular updates and ensure the safety and maintenance of the highway system, he added.
Meanwhile, senior officials are giving instructions according to real-time data and conditions. The NHA is asking the public to avoid unnecessary travel to areas prone to weather-related hazards. Officers and staff have had their leave canceled to focus on the road restoration efforts.
Finally, the NHA's proactive approach and quick response to the recent challenges have been essential in getting the nation's road network back on track. The NHA urged the travelers to stay informed of the latest updates and follow NHA's guidance for their safety.
Recent Stories
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza
French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school
Iranians appear unfazed by Isfahan blasts
UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three bike lifter gang held, five stolen motorbikes recovered9 minutes ago
-
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding2 hours ago
-
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area2 hours ago
-
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO2 hours ago
-
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle2 hours ago
-
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders2 hours ago
-
UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day2 hours ago
-
Flooding on Chitral-Peshawar Highway strands travelers3 hours ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto demands govt to hold tripartite dialogue to curb terrorism3 hours ago
-
Punjab ombudsman facilitates over 1.36 crore payment to victims3 hours ago
-
Leghari seeks KP Govt’s cooperation in anti-power theft campaign3 hours ago
-
Sehwan Development Authority's staff protests against non-payment of salaries3 hours ago