NHA Working With Relevant Departments To Reopen Road Closed Due To Heavy Rains, Landslides
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) National Highways Authority (NHA) is working together with the relevant departments to reopen the roads closed due to recent rains and landslides in the upper parts of the country.
NHA officials and machinery were active at the sites and the most affected highways have been opened, said a statement issued by the spokesperson of the NHA.
He said that the NHA officials were engaged in joint relief work with district administration and Pakistan Army. The roads that were still closed would be opened for traffic very soon, he added.
He said that the work on the affected highway in Chitral was going on and it will be opened for traffic very soon.
Thakot-Bisham and Dasu road had been declared clear for all types of traffic, he said adding that Chilas road has also been declared clear for all traffic, he added.
He said that most of the sections of Karakoram Highway had been declared clear for traffic. He added that Chairman NHA was supervising the relief work.
He said that NHA officers and staff were busy for the complete restoration of Dir-Chitral highway, adding that a control room had been established under the supervision of NHA officials.
The spokesperson requested the passengers to contact NHA helplines for more information and assistance and be careful while traveling.
