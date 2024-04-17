Nine Held Over Selling Bread On High Prices
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) District administration raided and arrested nine people over selling bread on high prices.
The price control magistrates as per directions of Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali, raided at various areas and checked price and weight of bread at 1884 hotels and tandoors.
The teams imposed Rs 41,000 fine on tandoor, naanbai and hotel owners over not providing bread on fixed rates.
Likewise, FIRs were also got registered against five outlaws and sealed two hotels over selling bread on high prices.
