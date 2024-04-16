NJHP Generation Restricted To 530MW
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Electricity generation from Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station (NJHP) has been restricted to 530 MW due to decrease in Head Race Tunnel pressure on April 03, 2024.
This precautionary measure has been taken to observe the behaviour of pressure fluctuation. Generation from the Power Station will be increased gradually after analysis and deliberations with the Project Consultants, WAPDA spokesman told media here Tuesday.
He added Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station remained on full generation of 969 MW from March 28, 2024.
The spokesman mentioned that all possible maintenance has been carried out during the observation, and this maintenance included cleaning of trash racks installed at the intake gates in the reservoir, flushing of all three de-sanders, flushing of pressure gauge installed at the Power House and inspection of the spiral cases of the generating units.
Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project has a tunnel system comprising 51.5 Kilometers and it is prudent to observe and monitor such a vast network, he said and asserted that the power station has so far generated 19.829 billion units of electricity since its commissioning in 2018, while 1.54 billion units since resumption of electricity generation after rehabilitation of Tail Race Tunnel in August last year.
