No unconditional talks with India: Dr Mubeen Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Dr Mubeen Shah, a veteran Kashmiri leader living in exile, has issued a strong statement declaring that Kashmiris will not engage in unconditional talks with India on Kashmir conflict.

"No unconditional talks on Kashmir with India till the August 5th, 2019 changes are undone", Dr Mubeen Shah categorically said in a statement released to the media here on Sunday.

He emphasized that any such move would be considered treacherous.

Dr Shah outlined strict pre-conditions for negotiations including time-bound talks guaranteed by a group of countries like the USA, China and Russia reintroduction of Article 35A with international guarantees and recognition of the Hurriyat and JKLF as representatives of Kashmiris.

He further said that Kashmiris will not compromise on their right to self-determination and will continue to resist Indian colonization.

