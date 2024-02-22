Nutrition International Organizes Awareness Session
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Nutrition International in collaboration with the Department of Health organized an awareness session on "Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification, Vitamin-A and Vitamin-D deficiency in Pakistan, consumption of open and unrefined oil and its adverse health effects".
The awareness session was attended by Lady Health Supervisors/Workers from more than 25 Union Councils of District Narowal.
While addressing the participants, Zonal Manager food Fortification Program (FFP) Nusrat Parveen informed about the fortification program and the use of open or unrefined oil and its negative effects on health.
She said that more than half of the population of women and children in Pakistan were deficient in micro nutrients, in which iron, Vitamin-A and Vitamin-D were at the top.According to a conservative estimate, about 9.9 million people in Pakistan suffered from osteoporosis, of which 7.2 million were women,she highlighted.
Chief Executive Officer Narowal Health Department Dr. Syed Naveed Haider, District Coordinator IRMNCH Program Dr. Zahid Randhawa and school Health and Nutrition Supervisor Syed Adnan Jilani were also present on the occasion.
