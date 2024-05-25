Open Menu

OEC Starts Japanese Language Course For Skilled Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM

OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) has launched a short Japanese language course for skilled workers to get jobs in Japan as basic knowledge is must for job seekers who are interested to work in Japan.

An official source told APP, he said that OEC as a manpower promotion public agency which was playing a vital role to provide maximum jobs to Pakistanis in abroad to generate the huge remittances.

In this regard OEC seeking application from eligible candidate to apply for the Japanese language course, should have minimum education middle, 18 to 39 age limits and one year experience must for relevant field.

Course fee Rs 10000 non-refundable and course duration around three months and two session one in morning and other in an evening.

He said that all interested candidates those are seeking jobs in Japan could visit jobs.oec.gov.pk/jlt_form.

`

Related Topics

Education Visit Job Japan All From Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

3 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

3 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

7 hours ago
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

16 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

16 hours ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

16 hours ago
 PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

16 hours ago
 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Champions ..

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

16 hours ago
 'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan