Oil Tanker Catches Fire In Islamabad’s Blue Area

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 11:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) An oil tanker caught fire parked outside a petrol pump in Islamabad’s Blue Area on Friday.

In a statement, Islamabad Police no casualty was reported in the incident.

An alternative route has been provided for traffic on Jinnah Avenue, police added.

A heavy contingent of police was also present at the scene.

The inferno site was PSO petrol pump, next to Beverly Center. Soon after the incident, the fire brigade teams and Islamabad

Police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area.

The fire was extinguished by the fire fighters after sometime.

