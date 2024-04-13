Open Menu

Omar Ayub's Statement Continuity Of Party's Anti-State Conspiracy: Talal Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Omar Ayub's statement continuity of party's anti-State conspiracy: Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N's Senator Talal Chaudhry on Friday criticized the statement of Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan saying his party's narrative was the continuity of conspiracy against the country.

Omar Ayub in a statement had said that a protest movement would be initiated from Balochistan and later the scope of the protests would be expanded countrywide.

Talal Chaudhry said the party had no courage to express solidarity with the martyrs of Balochistan and condemn the acts of terrorists.

He said from the platform of Balochistan, speaking against the foreign investment in the province was a conspiracy.

He said those who made references against the judges and terminating their jobs were now politicking on the independence of judiciary.

Talal said calling the riots of May 9 a "political consciousness" was an utter expression of shamelessness.

He mentioned that after the positive indicators of economy and decline in inflation, the elements who earlier took the country to the brink of default had reactivated again.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Protest Riots Martyrs Shaheed Independence May Talal Chaudhry Muslim From Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan