ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N's Senator Talal Chaudhry on Friday criticized the statement of Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan saying his party's narrative was the continuity of conspiracy against the country.

Omar Ayub in a statement had said that a protest movement would be initiated from Balochistan and later the scope of the protests would be expanded countrywide.

Talal Chaudhry said the party had no courage to express solidarity with the martyrs of Balochistan and condemn the acts of terrorists.

He said from the platform of Balochistan, speaking against the foreign investment in the province was a conspiracy.

He said those who made references against the judges and terminating their jobs were now politicking on the independence of judiciary.

Talal said calling the riots of May 9 a "political consciousness" was an utter expression of shamelessness.

He mentioned that after the positive indicators of economy and decline in inflation, the elements who earlier took the country to the brink of default had reactivated again.