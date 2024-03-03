Open Menu

Omar Thanks People Of KPK For Voting PTI-backed Independent Candidates

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) leader Omar Ayub Khan thanked the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday for voting for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates in the general election.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he expressed gratitude to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for coming out in the majority and voting for the candidate supported by the PTI.

He also thanked the leadership of his party and members for supporting him as a candidate in the election for Prime Minister.

Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the people of his constituency for electing him as a member of the National Assembly and claimed that he was elected as a member of the National Assembly without conducting any election campaign.

He emphasized that 65 percent of the country's population is comprised of young people and stressed the importance of providing job opportunities to them.

