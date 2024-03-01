One Killed, Two Injured In Firing Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 11:38 PM
A man was killed by his cousin while two women sustained bullet injuries in the limits of Jhal Chakiaan police station, on Friday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A man was killed by his cousin while two women sustained bullet injuries in the limits of Jhal Chakiaan police station, on Friday.
Police said that accused Muneer had family tensions with his cousin Aslam. To which, Muneer opened fire at Aslam, his wife and mother-in-law.
As a result, Aslam died on the spot while his wife and mother-in-law sustained bullet injuries.
On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the body and the injured to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran and RPO Sharak Kamal Siddiqui have directed the police to arrest the murderer at the earliest.
