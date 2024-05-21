Open Menu

One Person Dies, Seven Sustain Injuries In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 09:20 AM

One person dies, seven sustain injuries in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) One person died and the other seven sustained injuries after a bus collided with a Kerry van near Chak 37-Phatak, in Burewala.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased person is identified as Muhammad Idrees (65) however the other injured persons are Mazhar Saeed, Fizza Israr, Saad Israr, Zaki ur Rehman, and Ammara.

Five injured persons belonged to the same family. The injured persons were shifted to THQ Hospital by Rescue 1122. The police concerned is investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Same Van Burewala Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

37 minutes ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

10 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

10 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

10 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

10 hours ago
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

10 hours ago
 Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

10 hours ago
 Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

10 hours ago
 ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence ..

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders

10 hours ago
 Business community condole tragic death of Iranian ..

Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President

10 hours ago
 Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan