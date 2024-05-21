One Person Dies, Seven Sustain Injuries In Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 09:20 AM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) One person died and the other seven sustained injuries after a bus collided with a Kerry van near Chak 37-Phatak, in Burewala.
According to Rescue 1122, the deceased person is identified as Muhammad Idrees (65) however the other injured persons are Mazhar Saeed, Fizza Israr, Saad Israr, Zaki ur Rehman, and Ammara.
Five injured persons belonged to the same family. The injured persons were shifted to THQ Hospital by Rescue 1122. The police concerned is investigating the incident.
