Ongoing SSC Exams Inspected In Tank
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam on Friday conducted inspection of several exam centers to ensure transparent conduct of the ongoing Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2024 in the district.
During the visit, he took stock of arrangements at the examination halls and gave necessary directions to the concerned officials for ensuring smooth conduct of the examination.
In this regard, he directed the staff to leave no stone unturned in ensuring fairness and adherence to the examination protocols.
He further issued strict instructions to the examination staff to remain vigilant against any attempts of cheating and malpractices.
