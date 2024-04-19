Open Menu

Ongoing SSC Exams Inspected In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Ongoing SSC exams inspected in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam on Friday conducted inspection of several exam centers to ensure transparent conduct of the ongoing Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2024 in the district.

During the visit, he took stock of arrangements at the examination halls and gave necessary directions to the concerned officials for ensuring smooth conduct of the examination.

In this regard, he directed the staff to leave no stone unturned in ensuring fairness and adherence to the examination protocols.

He further issued strict instructions to the examination staff to remain vigilant against any attempts of cheating and malpractices.

Related Topics

Visit Tank Jamshed

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

22 minutes ago
 Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others w ..

Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash

32 minutes ago
 Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

41 minutes ago
 Hania enjoys vacations in London

Hania enjoys vacations in London

1 hour ago
 IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

2 hours ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

2 hours ago
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

5 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

17 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan