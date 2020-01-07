UrduPoint.com
PAF Training Aircraft Crashes Near Mianwali

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:28 PM

PAF Training Aircraft crashes near Mianwali

According to the sources, two pilots have embraced martyrdom after aircraft crashed due to some technical issue before landing near Mianwali airbase.

MIANWALI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2020) Pakistan Air Force’s training aircraft crashed near Chah Miana, a village in the suburbs of Punjab’s Mianwali district, the sources said here on Tuesday.

According to the sources, two pilots embraced martyrdom after the plane crashed. One of the martyred was a squadron leader while the other was a flying officer.

The plane, they said, was on a routine training flight when it met with the incident. The aircraft took off from Mianwali Airbase and crashed near the airbase due to some technical fault before landing. Rescue Service of 1122 and Pakistan Army rushed to the site immediately and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. But the sources said that two pilots embraced martyrdom. The security forces have cordoned off the and started investigation of the matter.

