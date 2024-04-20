Pak-Afghan Border Road Blocked Again Due To Floods
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 10:04 PM
CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Arando road which connects Pak-Afghan border area has been blocked once again due to floods just a day after reopening, , leaving passengers stranded and vehicles stuck on the road.
According to APP Correspondent, The road was closed for 10 days due to heavy stones and mountains on the road but was reopened after continuous hard work by the Communications and Works Department (C&W). However, a series of rains on Thursday night caused floods in different nullahs and streams, blocking the road again.
Passengers including women and children were left stranded for hours and vehicles were stuck on the road.
The C&W department has mobilized machinery to clear the road but work is on hold until the floodwaters recede.
The department has also started desilting and cleaning work in the Drosh Goal drainage nullah and channelization in the middle of Drosh goal nullah to prevent further damage.
Locals are demanding that the government take immediate action to restore the road and compensate those who have suffered losses due to the floods.
They are also seeking regular development work in the area to reduce their hardships. The area has been affected by natural disasters and lacks basic facilities like electricity, mobile phones, and internet.
