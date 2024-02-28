Pak-Afghan Trade Resumes At Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 11:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday announced the resumption of trade activities at the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman, effective.
He said that all previous obstacles hindering trade have been addressed saying that previously, trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan through Chaman was disrupted.
Earlier, the state implemented a single document regime, requiring a passport for crossing the international border.
