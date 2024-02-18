Pak Amb Visits Exotic City, Belgium
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg H.E. Amna Baloch has visited the Exotic City, Belgium, which is a major supplier of Pakistani food products to Europe.
On the occasion, she appreciated the efforts made by the company in introducing Pakistani products to the European markets, Pakistan Embassy on Sunday, posted on X account.
