Pak-China Ties Strengthening With Each Passing Day : Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has underscored the deepening ties between Pakistan and China, stating that the relationship is steadily strengthening with each passing day

In her message on the International Chinese Language Day, she said the Chinese language has acquired a significant importance in the global perspective, adding that it is one of the six official languages of the United Nations.

The world duly acknowledges the importance of China and the Chinese language, she said and added that China has proved its worth as an economic power across the globe. A language holds its significance for the promotion of relations between the people across the globe.

China's political, diplomatic and economic importance is highly acclaimed in the world, she mentioned.

The CM said there is a need to acquaint oneself with the Chinese language as it can further strengthen and boost Pakistan-China friendship. China has launched numerous projects for Pakistan's economic stability. Punjab police deputed on the security of Chinese nationals are taught the Chinese language, she asserted.

The CM stressed that there is a dire need to acquire proficiency in the Chinese language in order to link with the Chinese market. “Learning the Chinese language can enable us to understand their culture along with promoting better ties with the people” she said.

