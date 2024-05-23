Pak Envoys Express Condolences On Tragic Demise Of Iranian President, Companions
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Pakistan’s top diplomats across the globe have expressed condolences on the sad demise of Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister and their other companions in helicopter crash on May 19.
Ambassador to Argentina Hassan Afzal Khan offered heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of precious lives and signed the condolence book, expressing solidarity and sympathy at this time of mourning.
Pak High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah visited Embassy of Iran in Kuala Lumpur to offer condolences on the sad demise of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, a post on X said.
Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Abu Dhabi and extended heartfelt condolences to Ambassador Reza Ameri of Iran on the tragic loss of precious lives.
Ambassador Tirmizi also signed the condolence book opened at the Iranian embassy, a post on X said.
Ambassador of Pakistan to Russian Federation Muhammad Khalid Jamali signed the condolence book at the Embassy of Iran in Moscow, conveying sincere commiserations on the tragic incident that led to passing away of President Ebrahim Raisi, FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other precious lives.
Similarly, according to different X posts, Pak Amb. to Czech Republic Ayesha Ali, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Muhammad Faisal, Ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch, Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan in Minsk and Ambassador Saeed Sarwar in Tajikistan also visited respective Iranian embassies to express condolences.
