Pak High Commissioner Attends Presidential Reception

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Pakistan High Commissioner Rukhsana Afzaal has attended the annual diplomatic reception hosted by President of Republic of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Madam Jane Yumiko Ittogi.

The High Commissioner’s photo was posted on President Tharman’s Official Instagram, a post on X said on Saturday.

She also met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Presidential Palace.

