Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Iranian Foreign Minister congratulates the caretaker government on the successful conduct of parliamentary elections and Jalil Abbas Jilani deeply appreciates the warm wishes from the brotherly people of Iran.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2024) Pakistan and Iran on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

The resolve was expressed in a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, today.

The Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated the caretaker government on the successful conduct of parliamentary elections and Jalil Abbas Jilani deeply appreciated the warm wishes from the brotherly people of Iran.

The two countries have fully restored official engagements since the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Pakistan earlier this month.