Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 10:33 PM

Pak-Latvia BPC review positive trajectory in bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The 6th Round of Pakistan-Latvia Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held here on Wednesday reviewed the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, energy, education and technology, and labour mobility.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan led the Pakistani side while Deputy State Secretary-Political Director Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andzejs Vilumsons, headed the Latvian delegation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X account.

They also discussed regional and global developments and underlined the need for collective efforts to address common challenges, it was added.

Separately, Deputy State Secretary-Political Director Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andzejs Vilumsons called on Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

They discussed Pakistan-Latvia relations and regional and global developments, a related post on X said.

