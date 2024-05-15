Pak-Latvia BPC Review Positive Trajectory In Bilateral Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 10:33 PM
The 6th Round of Pakistan-Latvia Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held here on Wednesday reviewed the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, energy, education and technology, and labour mobility
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The 6th Round of Pakistan-Latvia Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held here on Wednesday reviewed the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, energy, education and technology, and labour mobility.
Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan led the Pakistani side while Deputy State Secretary-Political Director Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andzejs Vilumsons, headed the Latvian delegation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X account.
They also discussed regional and global developments and underlined the need for collective efforts to address common challenges, it was added.
Separately, Deputy State Secretary-Political Director Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andzejs Vilumsons called on Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.
They discussed Pakistan-Latvia relations and regional and global developments, a related post on X said.
Recent Stories
PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development
Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases
SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities
Punjab Police arrests two more POs
US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity
06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in producti ..
Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season
Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister
PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 23
Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June
'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development4 minutes ago
-
Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases4 minutes ago
-
SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police arrests two more POs4 minutes ago
-
06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in production areas7 minutes ago
-
PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 2313 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses sorrow on Major Babar Khan martyrdom in Zhob’s Sambaza13 minutes ago
-
IESCO ensures uninterrupted power supply despite sudden surge in heat intensity7 minutes ago
-
ACs action against price hike; several arrest, impose fines on violators7 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab chairs crime meeting of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi regions7 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme12 minutes ago
-
ICC's security delegation visits Central Police Office12 minutes ago