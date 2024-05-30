Open Menu

Pakistan Army Installs Solar System In Gwadar To Ensure Uninterrupted Educational Activities

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan Army installs solar system in Gwadar to ensure uninterrupted educational activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) In a significant move to support education in the region, the Pakistan Army has installed a state-of-the-art solar system at the Government Boys Degree College in Gwadar.

According to ptv, the initiative ensures that the college's educational activities can continue uninterrupted, even during power outage.

The solar system, which has been designed to meet the college's energy needs, will provide a reliable and sustainable source of power. This will enable the students and faculty to focus on their academic pursuits without any disruptions, creating a conducive learning environment.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Army has also addressed the long-standing transportation problem faced by the college students in the area. The army has provided a solution to ensure that students can commute to and from the college safely and conveniently. The college administration and students have expressed their gratitude for this support, which will have a positive impact on their academic journey.

The Pakistan Army's efforts in empowering education in Gwadar are a testament to its dedication to the nation's progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Education Gwadar Progress From Government PTV

Recent Stories

vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera ..

Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..

42 minutes ago
 Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2 ..

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

3 hours ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

3 hours ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

4 hours ago
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

18 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

18 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan