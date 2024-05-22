Open Menu

Pakistan Army, Mari Petroleum Bring Clean Water To North Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan Army, Mari Petroleum bring clean water to North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) In a joint effort to provide clean drinking water to the local population, the Pakistan Army and Mari Petroleum Company Limited have established Reverse Osmosis (RO) water plants in Shiwa and Spinwam tehsils of North Waziristan.

These plants have the capacity to produce 6,000 gallons of clean water per day, a vital lifeline for the local community.

According to ptv, the provision of clean drinking water is expected to significantly reduce the incidence of waterborne diseases, which have long plagued the region.

The local population has expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the establishment of the RO water plants.

This initiative has brought a sense of relief and hope to the community, who have long struggled to access clean drinking water.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Army Water Mari Petroleum Company Limited PTV

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

41 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4

45 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance i ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..

1 hour ago
 Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming ..

Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..

1 hour ago
 Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in ..

Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran

2 hours ago
  T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad b ..

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

3 hours ago
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan