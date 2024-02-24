Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise    

, , ,

Both the forces actively participated in the training which involved Combined Battle PT, Small Scale Operations, Room Clearance, Close Marksmanship and Firing and Repelling.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2024) Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces conducted a joint military training exercise at Muzaffargarh Field Firing Range.

Cobra helicopters also participated in these exercises.

The exercise provided a unique opportunity for Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces to hone their strengths, exchange skills and enhance their military capabilities.

The joint military exercise is a testament to the strong ties and cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.