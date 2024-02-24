Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces Conduct Joint Military Training Exercise
, , ,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2024 | 02:11 PM
Both the forces actively participated in the training which involved Combined Battle PT, Small Scale Operations, Room Clearance, Close Marksmanship and Firing and Repelling.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2024) Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces conducted a joint military training exercise at Muzaffargarh Field Firing Range.
Both the forces actively participated in the training which involved Combined Battle PT, Small Scale Operations, Room Clearance, Close Marksmanship and Firing and Repelling.
Cobra helicopters also participated in these exercises.
The exercise provided a unique opportunity for Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces to hone their strengths, exchange skills and enhance their military capabilities.
The joint military exercise is a testament to the strong ties and cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FBR to take stern action against stone crushing sector for not paying taxes15 minutes ago
-
Newly elected Balochistan MPAs to take oath on Wednesday15 minutes ago
-
Police to launch comprehensive crackdown against kite selling25 minutes ago
-
Distt admin approves upgradation of 18 parks35 minutes ago
-
Six sustained injured by Gas leak explosion in Rawalpindi45 minutes ago
-
Modi regime subjecting Hurriyat leaders to political vendetta by prolonging their illegal detention: ..45 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates anti-polio drive in Muzaffargarh45 minutes ago
-
Excise Police seizes 6 kg of hashish, one arrested45 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing57 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held1 hour ago
-
Commissioner imposes ban on driving tractors having disc harrows/gobals without tyres on roads1 hour ago
-
PFA disposes off 620 litres adulterated milk1 hour ago