Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces Conduct Joint Military Training Exercise

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2024 | 02:11 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2024) Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces conducted a joint military training exercise at Muzaffargarh Field Firing Range.

Cobra helicopters also participated in these exercises.

The exercise provided a unique opportunity for Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces to hone their strengths, exchange skills and enhance their military capabilities.

The joint military exercise is a testament to the strong ties and cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

