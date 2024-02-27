Open Menu

Pakistan Army Shoots Down Indian Spy Quadcopter

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistani forces at 12:55 pm on Sunday last shot down an Indian Army quadcopter that was spying in the area near LoC.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2027) Pakistan Army has shot down Indian spying quadcopter that intruded into country’s airspace along the Line of Control.

Pakistani forces at 12:55 pm on Sunday last shot down an Indian Army quadcopter that was spying in the area near LoC.

It is pertinent to mention that the remains of the quadcopter were found yesterday. An insignia of the Indian Army can be seen in the pictures which confirms that the quadcopter belongs to the Indian Army.

It should be remembered that on this day in 2019, the Pakistan Air Force also shot down Indian warplanes that violated Pakistani airspace in Operation Swift Retort.

