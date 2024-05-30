Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

(@Abdulla99267510)

The understanding this effect comes at delegation level talks between the two countries in Islamabad today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2024) Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Thursday agreed to enhance their multifaceted cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, connectivity, energy and defence.

The understanding this effect came at delegation level talks between the two countries in Islamabad on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar led the Pakistani side while the Azeri side by its Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Later addressing a joint news conference, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the two countries are taking measures to increase bilateral investment especially in the energy sector. He pointed out that the joint working group on energy would be critical in promoting cooperation in this sector. He said we will bolster our cooperation in climate action and renewable energy sector.

Ishaq Dar said the two countries will also enhance parliamentary exchanges, strengthen cultural cooperation and promote people to people contacts including between students, academia, businessmen and tourists.

Highlighting the strong bonds that exist between the two countries, Ishaq Dar said our strategic and economic relations are characterized by regular high level exchanges and dialogue including at the leadership level.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has always supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

He was appreciative of Azerbaijan’s consistent support to Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He said we also appreciate Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan’s candidature as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

In his remarks, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan said his country’s position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute has been consistent saying it supports the peaceful solution of the dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the potential that exists for promotion of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade and economy. He said we have to invigorate our economic cooperation and make it more comprehensive, considering joint investment projects in diverse fields including energy, Information Technology, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, heavy industries, tourism and transport.

The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan expressed the confidence that the next session of Pakistan-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission to be held in Islamabad this year would add further impetus to their economic relations.

Jeyhun Bayramov said the direct flights between the two countries are contributing to expansion of tourism and people to people contacts.

He said his country is hosting the next UN conference on Climate Change COP 29 saying it will create additional opportunities for cooperation in clean energy and green transition related areas.

The Azeri Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation between the higher education institutions and cultural centers as well as scientific research institutions and think thanks of the two countries.