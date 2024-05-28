Pakistan Celebrates Yaum-e-Takbeer With ‘Don’t Underestimate’ Message To India
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Youm-e-Takbeer is being observed today, to commemorate historic nuclear tests Pakistan conducted on this day, May 28, in 1998 in face of looming threats by the then Indian rulers.
According to Kashmir Media Service, twenty-six years ago on this day in 1998, Pakistan successfully detonated its nuclear weapons, providing the country with invincible safety and security.
This milestone not only positioned Pakistan as the first Islamic country to possess nuclear weapons but also made it the seventh country globally to achieve this feat.
The nuclear tests were a response to India’s nuclear explosions two weeks earlier, and Pakistan’s swift action foiled India’s plans to establish itself as a superior power in the region. By conducting its own nuclear tests, Pakistan maintained a strategic balance in the region and forced the Indian leadership to stay within its limits.
Yaum-e-Takbeer is a day when the people of Pakistan resolve to keep the defense of their motherland above everything.
It is a day that infuses new vigor into the spirits of Pakistanis, who refuse to be intimidated by threats of war-mongering India. The day is a loud and clear message to India: don’t underestimate Pakistan.
Pakistan’s nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, not only made the country a source of honor and pride for Pakistanis but also for the entire Muslim world. A strong and stable Pakistan is a guarantor of success for the Kashmiris’ freedom movement. India’s expansionist designs have endangered regional peace and stability, and Pakistan’s nuclear tests served as a befitting reply to India’s nuclear explosions.
Every year on May 28, Pakistan’s nation reiterates its unwavering resolve to defend its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence. Yaum-e-Takbeer is a celebration of Pakistan’s national pride and a reminder of the country’s commitment to its defense and security.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan defense made impregnable on May 28, 1998: KP Governor2 minutes ago
-
AJK observes 26th Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal and fervor12 minutes ago
-
Rally on Youm-e-Takbeer held in Rajanpur12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment in Rafah: PM12 minutes ago
-
All resources being utilized to eradicate polio: DC12 minutes ago
-
Robust Pakistan imperative for achieving Kashmir Freedom Movement goals: Declaration12 minutes ago
-
Yaum-e-Takbeer rally held12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's full spectrum deterrence capabilities leave Indian forces feel handicapped: Gen (R) Kidwa ..22 minutes ago
-
09 gamblers arrested in raid at Taxila gambling den22 minutes ago
-
Zakat funds released by Jhang Zakat Committee for 2023-2422 minutes ago
-
Gandhara Symposium: Salik for promotion of tolerance, unity to fight extremism, injustice22 minutes ago
-
Anti-state elements seeking to sabotage Pakistan's emotional attachment to Kashmiries: Speakers32 minutes ago