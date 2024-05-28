Open Menu

Pakistan Defense Made Impregnable On May 28, 1998: KP Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan defense made impregnable on May 28, 1998: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Tuesday said that May 28 (Youm e Takbeer) was in fact a day of survival, integrity and security and now no one could dare to cast an ugly eye on Pakistan.

In a message on Youm-e-Takbeer here, the Governor said that former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had made a commitment of making Pakistan an atomic power after Indian nuclear explosions and 26 years ago on this day Pakistan had achieved the status of first nuclear country of the Muslims world.

He paid homage to civil and military leadership, scientists and engineers for making Pakistan an atomic power.

He said Pakistan had been protected from all external threats and safeguarded its autonomy, sovereignty and independence after successful nuclear tests at Chagai Balochistan 26 years ago. 

The Governor said the country's defense was in strong hands and the entire nation stands with our brave armed forces for further strengthening of the country's security.

The Governor said Pakistan was our identity and pride.

He said that we need to work hard to further raise its stature of being an atomic country in the comity of nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Martyrs Shaheed Nuclear Independence Chagai Faisal Karim Kundi May Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

50 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

3 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

3 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

4 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

4 hours ago
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

5 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

9 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan