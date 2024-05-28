Pakistan Defense Made Impregnable On May 28, 1998: KP Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Tuesday said that May 28 (Youm e Takbeer) was in fact a day of survival, integrity and security and now no one could dare to cast an ugly eye on Pakistan.
In a message on Youm-e-Takbeer here, the Governor said that former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had made a commitment of making Pakistan an atomic power after Indian nuclear explosions and 26 years ago on this day Pakistan had achieved the status of first nuclear country of the Muslims world.
He paid homage to civil and military leadership, scientists and engineers for making Pakistan an atomic power.
He said Pakistan had been protected from all external threats and safeguarded its autonomy, sovereignty and independence after successful nuclear tests at Chagai Balochistan 26 years ago.
The Governor said the country's defense was in strong hands and the entire nation stands with our brave armed forces for further strengthening of the country's security.
The Governor said Pakistan was our identity and pride.
He said that we need to work hard to further raise its stature of being an atomic country in the comity of nations.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK observes 26th Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal and fervor21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan celebrates Yaum-e-Takbeer with ‘Don’t Underestimate’ message to India21 minutes ago
-
Rally on Youm-e-Takbeer held in Rajanpur21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment in Rafah: PM21 minutes ago
-
All resources being utilized to eradicate polio: DC22 minutes ago
-
Robust Pakistan imperative for achieving Kashmir Freedom Movement goals: Declaration22 minutes ago
-
Yaum-e-Takbeer rally held22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's full spectrum deterrence capabilities leave Indian forces feel handicapped: Gen (R) Kidwa ..31 minutes ago
-
09 gamblers arrested in raid at Taxila gambling den32 minutes ago
-
Zakat funds released by Jhang Zakat Committee for 2023-2432 minutes ago
-
Gandhara Symposium: Salik for promotion of tolerance, unity to fight extremism, injustice32 minutes ago
-
Anti-state elements seeking to sabotage Pakistan's emotional attachment to Kashmiries: Speakers42 minutes ago