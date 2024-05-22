Pakistan Firmly Upholds One-China Principle: President
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has reiterated that Pakistan firmly adhered to the One-China principle as the country always chooses to stand on the right side of history.
“Pakistani people loved China as “there is no conditionality between us,” the president remarked in an interview with the Chinese media, published on Wednesday, marking the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.
This was the first such interaction of President Asif Ali Zardari with any foreign media after being re-elected for the second time in March.
Recalling the rapport between the previous leaders of the two countries, President Zardari said: “My late father-in-law, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto told the nation to look East, to look towards China.”
President Zardari, who had visited China nine times during his first term as Pakistani president, reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance of upholding the One-China principle, rejecting any form of “Taiwan independence.
”
“Taiwan is part of China. There’s no other way,” the president said, adding that Pakistan will always stand by China and safeguard China’s core interests.
Commenting on the development of Gwadar Port, a starting point of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), President Asif Ali Zardari said a lot of work had been done at the Gwadar Port since the launch of the CPEC 11 years
ago, noting that the Port would always welcome investors from all over the world.
President Zardari said Pakistan was encouraging more schools to adopt the Chinese language into their compulsory curriculum.
Emphasizing the importance of strengthening people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, he called for more policies to facilitate the movement of people between the two countries.
Appreciating the achievements made by the Chinese people, the President said that ensuring the continuation of policies was one of the key reasons behind China’s success and Pakistan hoped to be more involved in China’s development process.
