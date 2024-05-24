Pakistan, Lithuania Agree To Enhance High-level Cooperation In Diverse Sectors
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 11:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Pakistan and Lithuania on Friday agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and cooperation, especially in the spheres of trade and investment, parliamentary exchanges, education, information technology, labour mobility, connectivity, and in multilateral forums.
The agreement was reached at the 7th Round of Pakistan-Lithuania Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held here. Pakistan's side was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, while the Lithuanian delegation was headed by Lithuanian Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Egidijus Meilunas.
The Lithuanian delegation also included non-resident Ambassador Recardas Degutis and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The consultations provided an important opportunity to review the entire scope of bilateral relations and regional and global issues of common interest.
The Additional Foreign Secretary briefed Lithuanian counterpart on the broad contours of Pakistan’s foreign policy, perspectives on regional and global issues, and the challenges related to geopolitical developments. The two sides also expressed satisfaction over the engagements and cooperation at international forums, including at the United Nations, and agreed to continue supporting each other.
Vice Minister Meilunas also called on Foreign Secretary, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi. They expressed satisfaction over the trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed commitment to further expand and diversify mutually beneficial cooperation. The two countries are commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.
