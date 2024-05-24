Open Menu

Pakistan, Lithuania Agree To Enhance High-level Cooperation In Diverse Sectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 11:16 PM

Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors

Pakistan and Lithuania on Friday agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and cooperation, especially in the spheres of trade and investment, parliamentary exchanges, education, information technology, labour mobility, connectivity, and in multilateral forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Pakistan and Lithuania on Friday agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and cooperation, especially in the spheres of trade and investment, parliamentary exchanges, education, information technology, labour mobility, connectivity, and in multilateral forums.

The agreement was reached at the 7th Round of Pakistan-Lithuania Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held here. Pakistan's side was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, while the Lithuanian delegation was headed by Lithuanian Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Egidijus Meilunas.

The Lithuanian delegation also included non-resident Ambassador Recardas Degutis and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The consultations provided an important opportunity to review the entire scope of bilateral relations and regional and global issues of common interest.

The Additional Foreign Secretary briefed Lithuanian counterpart on the broad contours of Pakistan’s foreign policy, perspectives on regional and global issues, and the challenges related to geopolitical developments. The two sides also expressed satisfaction over the engagements and cooperation at international forums, including at the United Nations, and agreed to continue supporting each other.

Vice Minister Meilunas also called on Foreign Secretary, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi. They expressed satisfaction over the trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed commitment to further expand and diversify mutually beneficial cooperation. The two countries are commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology United Nations Education Europe Lithuania From Agreement Labour

Recent Stories

LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear

LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear

20 seconds ago
 PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commission ..

PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Public welfare budget presented in challenging fin ..

Public welfare budget presented in challenging financial situation: KP CM

2 minutes ago
 Teaching a prophetic mission of spreading knowledg ..

Teaching a prophetic mission of spreading knowledge to masses: DC Murree

2 minutes ago
 Chairman District Council urges SEPCO to reduce po ..

Chairman District Council urges SEPCO to reduce power load-shedding

2 minutes ago
 PML-N guarantor to Pakistan's development and pros ..

PML-N guarantor to Pakistan's development and prosperity: Abid Sher Ali

8 seconds ago
Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhai ..

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail expresses concerns on rising ..

9 seconds ago
 PNCA screens movie “Kazakh Khanate –Golden thr ..

PNCA screens movie “Kazakh Khanate –Golden throne”

10 seconds ago
 Court extends judicial remand of Tanveer in FIA ca ..

Court extends judicial remand of Tanveer in FIA case

12 seconds ago
 Benefits of uplift projects must reach people with ..

Benefits of uplift projects must reach people without delay: Gilani

13 seconds ago
 Sindh Govt approves law to control underground wat ..

Sindh Govt approves law to control underground water extraction, prevent water t ..

18 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal hails CPEC as a milestone of Pakistan- ..

Ahsan Iqbal hails CPEC as a milestone of Pakistan-China friendship

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan