Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood Stresses Constitutional Limits For Institutions' Functioning
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 05:47 PM
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood has reiterated the party's longstanding stance on the importance of adherence to constitutional limits by all institutions of the country
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood has reiterated the party's longstanding stance on the importance of adherence to constitutional limits by all institutions of the country. He emphasised that such adherence was crucial for democracy, economy, federation, and overall stability of the country.
In a recent gathering at Makhdoom House on Thursday, Ahmed Mahmood stressed the significance of politicians understanding and respecting their political boundaries, asserting that the approach could prevent constitutional crisis like those witnessed on May 9. He highlighted the need for mutual respect among politicians, media, judiciary, and other institutions, stating that resolving personal animosities and ego clashes could contribute to addressing the nation's challenges.
Ahmed Mahmood also shed light on PPP's decision to support the government despite lacking sufficient numbers, attributing the move to perilous state of the country's economy, democracy, stability, and federalism. He clarified that while the Sunni Ittehad Council did not seek PPP's support, the party extended its assistance to ensure smooth formation of its government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Acknowledging the roles of various political parties, Ahmed Mahmood expressed gratitude to the Sunni Ittehad Council and the PTI for facilitating uncontested elections of chief ministers in their respective provinces including Punjab and Sindh. He also hinted at Shehbaz Sharif's potential uncontested election as prime minister, crediting both parties for their cooperative approach.
Commenting on the challenges faced by democracy, Ahmed Mahmood underscored the importance of acknowledging past mistakes and fostering consensus, citing the Charter of Democracy as a positive precedent, set by the PML-N and the PPP. However, he criticised PTI for its alleged reluctance to admit mistakes and its purported lack of faith in the constitutional framework.
The gathering saw the participation of prominent business personalities and party officials, who congratulated Ahmed Mahmood on his recent election success, underscoring PPP's continued relevance in the political landscape of south Punjab.
