Pakistan Resolved To Safeguard Its Sovereignty, Regional Security: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan resolved to safeguard its sovereignty, regional security: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that being a peace-loving country, Pakistan was resolved to safeguard its sovereignty and regional security.

The prime minister, in a message on the fifth anniversary of the Operation Swift Retort, paid tributes to the professional capability and resolve of the Pakistan's armed forces.

On February 27, 2019, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had shot down two Indian planes that had violated Pakistani airspace.

One of the Indian pilots was captured by Pakistan, but was later handed over as a gesture of peace.

The prime minister said that the Pakistani armed forces had proved their operational superiority falsifying the Indian claims.

"No one should have doubt that Pakistan is a peace-loving country that was determined to protect its sovereignty as well as the regional security," he remarked.

The prime minister reiterated the resolve that Pakistan would forcefully respond to any aggression against it.

