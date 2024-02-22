Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various sectors

(@Abdulla99267510)

Gohar Ejaz highlighted the importance of enhancing trade with Saudi Arabia and expressed Pakistan’s commitment to making comprehensive efforts in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2024) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to enhance volume of bilateral trade and investment in various sectors including infrastructure and digital economy.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of Caretaker Minister for Commerce, Gohar Ejaz with the Saudi Minister for Commerce, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi in Riyadh.

The Saudi Minister of Commerce praised the efforts to strengthen bilateral trade relations and said Pakistanis are our brothers, and our doors are open to them.

Commerce Ministry said Commerce Minister is leading a business delegation Saudi Arabia.