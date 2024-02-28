Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Air Chief was also awarded King Abdul Aziz Badge of Honor of the Excellent Class by Chief of the General Staff, Saudi Armed Forces.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2024) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have called upon further promoting defence ties, particularly between the two Air Forces through joint military exercises and technological collaboration.

An understanding to this effect reached at a meeting among Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Saudi Chief of the General Staff General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and His Royal Highness Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Forces Lieutenant General Turki Bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (today).

The Air Chief was also awarded King Abdul Aziz Badge of Honor of the Excellent Class by Chief of the General Staff, Saudi Armed Forces.