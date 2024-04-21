Pakistan Sends Humanitarian Assistance Tranche For Gaza: FM
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that Pakistan dispatched 8th tranche of humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza.
The 400 tons assistance consisted of winterized tents, tarpaulins, blankets, medicines and food supplies through sea, the foreign minister posted on his X account.
“The shipment will be received by the Pakistani Ambassador at Port Said, Egypt and handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward delivery to the people of Gaza. Pakistan remains committed to addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of our brothers and sisters in Gaza,” he further posted.
