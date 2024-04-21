Open Menu

Pakistan Sends Humanitarian Assistance Tranche For Gaza: FM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan sends humanitarian assistance tranche for Gaza: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that Pakistan dispatched 8th tranche of humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza.

The 400 tons assistance consisted of winterized tents, tarpaulins, blankets, medicines and food supplies through sea, the foreign minister posted on his X account.

“The shipment will be received by the Pakistani Ambassador at Port Said, Egypt and handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward delivery to the people of Gaza. Pakistan remains committed to addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of our brothers and sisters in Gaza,” he further posted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Egypt Ishaq Dar Gaza Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

16 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

16 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

16 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

16 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

16 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

16 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

16 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

16 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan