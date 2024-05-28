Open Menu

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israel’s Indiscriminate Bombardment In Rafah: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment in Rafah: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while expressing his deep concerns over the disturbing developments in Rafah, said that Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment that led to heavy casualties.

“It is deplorable that international law is being repeatedly violated, despite ICJ’s recent clear verdict against Israel,” he said, in a post, on X account.

The prime minister stressed that the international community, particularly the UN, must play its part in protecting civilians from such brutal aggression.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations Israel Post From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

50 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

3 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

3 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

4 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

4 hours ago
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

5 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

9 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan