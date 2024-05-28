Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israel’s Indiscriminate Bombardment In Rafah: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while expressing his deep concerns over the disturbing developments in Rafah, said that Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment that led to heavy casualties.
“It is deplorable that international law is being repeatedly violated, despite ICJ’s recent clear verdict against Israel,” he said, in a post, on X account.
The prime minister stressed that the international community, particularly the UN, must play its part in protecting civilians from such brutal aggression.
