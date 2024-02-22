Open Menu

Pakistan To Present Position On Israel In ICJ On Friday: FO Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 11:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan will present its position at the ongoing advisory proceedings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case on Israel on Friday.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, "Tomorrow evening, Pakistan will present its position at the ongoing advisory proceedings of the International Court of Justice in the case on legal consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.”

