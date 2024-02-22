Pakistan To Present Position On Israel In ICJ On Friday: FO Spokesperson
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 11:47 PM
Pakistan will present its position at the ongoing advisory proceedings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case on Israel on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan will present its position at the ongoing advisory proceedings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case on Israel on Friday.
In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, "Tomorrow evening, Pakistan will present its position at the ongoing advisory proceedings of the International Court of Justice in the case on legal consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.”
Recent Stories
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests
Tennis: Qatar Open results
Hungary ruling party names court head to replace disgraced president
Two died in petrol agency fire incident
Keenan delivers blow to Ireland as Frawley comes in for Wales match
Indian protesting farmers march to Delhi continues
Polish parliament backs easier access to morning-after pill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA40 minutes ago
-
Two died in petrol agency fire incident48 minutes ago
-
Syed Ali Haider Gilani named as PPP parliamentary leader in PA48 minutes ago
-
Banning menthol cigarettes can lead to reduction in smoking rates: Study49 minutes ago
-
Governor to inaugurate Pediatric Neurology Conference on Feb 2349 minutes ago
-
May-9 cases: ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan41 minutes ago
-
ATC allows police to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail41 minutes ago
-
KP caretaker cabinet holds farewell meeting41 minutes ago
-
No negligence to be tolerated during Anti-polio drive2 hours ago
-
IHC rejects DC ICT's request for immediate relief2 hours ago
-
Governor lauds educational services of Dr Shafiqur Rehman2 hours ago
-
Jail admin submits answer in Bushra Bibi's plea2 hours ago