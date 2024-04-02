Pakistan To Send Pediatric, Geriatric Nurses To Qatari Medical Firm
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 07:05 PM
The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would send its well-trained workforce of Pediatric and Geriatric nurses to a Qatri medical firm during the current fiscal year
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would send its well-trained workforce of Pediatric and Geriatric nurses to a Qatri medical firm during the current fiscal year.
According to the advertisement of OEC, Tabeeb Care Medical Services required nursing staff in the field of Pediatric and Geriatric from Pakistan, which enabled a good employment opportunity for candidates with relevant qualifications and experience.
As per the requirement of a job below 40 years of age, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (16 years qualification) or post RN diploma in the nursing.
It also demanded the registration of aspiring candidates from the 'Nursing Council' with a minimum of two years of experience from the registration date, specialized experience in handling pediatric patients registered general Nurse-geriatric with an age limit of below 40 years.
The employment contract would include compensation and benefits including two years renewable employment contract, accommodation and transportation, annual leave as per Qatar Labour Law, Joining, repatriation tickets, and Two-way air tickets for annual leave in every two year.
Interested applicants were encouraged to apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.
The applicant will submit or attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 1000/- generated at the time of online application submission.
OEC is the only Government organization, Established in 1976, being the Government organization, the approved charges of OEC are nominal; URL: https://oec.gov.pk/fee.html one window facilitation desk (Quick attestation of documents from all relevant departments/organizations), transparency and exploitation free services.
Outreach/Nationwide presence (Headquarters Islamabad & 04 Regional Offices i.e. Lahore, Karachi,
Peshawar & Quetta). The closing date to submit the documents is April 4, 2024.
Recent Stories
IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice
12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring three
Ukrainian war damage claims system launches
Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spending cuts
PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages
Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister
Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter
Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices
Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad
Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan
Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Test
Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice37 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages40 minutes ago
-
Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister40 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter40 minutes ago
-
Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices40 minutes ago
-
Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad39 minutes ago
-
Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan39 minutes ago
-
Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff39 minutes ago
-
Governor chairs meeting on launch of IT program in Hyderabad39 minutes ago
-
Professors demands Intermediate exam conduct in April39 minutes ago
-
Minister for regularization of tourism activities to increase revenue, service delivery,39 minutes ago
-
CDA adopting comprehensive strategy to ensure best facilities in hospitals39 minutes ago