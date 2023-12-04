Open Menu

Pakistani American Physicians Valuable Asset For Both Countries: Masood Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2023 | 11:14 AM

The Pakistan Ambassador to the United States says our doctors have succeeded in the United States beyond imagination.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Masood Khan has said Pakistani American physicians are a valuable asset for both the countries.

In his remarks at the 10th Annual Banquet of Delaware Valley Chapter of Association of Physicians of Pakistani descent of North America in Washington D.C, he said our doctors have succeeded in the United States beyond imagination. This is a matter of pride for Pakistan and the diaspora community around the world.

Masood Khan said, Pakistan sends its best and the brightest doctors to the United States.

The Ambassador highlighted the successes of Pakistani diaspora in the United States and encouraged them to come together and build upon their successes and becoming fully integrated into American society.

He said, by working together and contributing to the broader community, the Pakistanis can demonstrate their value and importance as a part of the United States mainstream.

Masood Khan also appreciated the Association of Physicians of Pakistani descent of North America and its leadership for its immense contributions towards Pakistan especially during calamities and difficult times.

